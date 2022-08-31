Braves vs Rockies Game Thread 8/31/2022:

The Braves once again face the Rockies today after an extremely annoying loss on Tuesday. Kyle Wright takes the mound against Ryan Feltner, who is not a very good major league pitcher. You can read more about Feltner and the pitching matchup in the game preview here. The big news is that Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the lineup after missing three straight games over four days. He will assume his typical leadoff spot and be the DH, as he still nurses a sore knee. William Contreras gets the nod at catcher, making this a pretty formidable lineup. Michael Harris is batting sixth, which is somewhat weird to see after he was stuck in the nine spot for so long as an intentional strategy. The Rockies are not a very good baseball team and are still missing their big offseason addition Kris Bryant. The Braves should win this game, but baseball is also perpetually baseball. You can see the entire Statcast preview of the lineups below.

Join us and discuss tonight’s game below!