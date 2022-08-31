Braves sign Jake Marisnick to minor league deal

While the days of making waiver wire trades are over, Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves continue to stay busy and try to insure that they have plenty of depth for the final month or so of the season. They claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers earlier this month and have continued to added guys on minor league deals that they like as they come available.

That brings us to their move today for a player that is more familiar to baseball fans than your typical late season minor league deal.

The Braves signed free agent outfielder Jake Marisnick to a minor-league contract. The 31-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. https://t.co/oG6wqOPgcR — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) August 31, 2022

Outfielder Jake Marisnick is probably best known for his time with the Houston Astros where he put up some very decent seasons in terms of WAR thanks largely due to his defensive acumen. He has bounced around since leaving Houston in 2019 with stints with the Mets, Cubs, Padres, and most recently the Pirates who released him on August 7th.

This is one of those minor moves that likely won’t move the needle much at the big league, but gives the Braves another option in case they need an outfielder in a pinch. In 82 plate appearances for Pittsburgh this season, Marisnick slashed .234/.272/.390.