August 31: Braves 3, Rockies 2

Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in support of another great performance by Kyle Wright to help the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Wright was excellent tossing seven shutout innings to go along with six strikeouts. Riley gave Atlanta an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with his 32nd home run of the season. Acuña returned to the lineup for the first time in three games and delivered a 444 foot solo shot in the fifth inning for his 11th home run of the season. Kenley Jansen allowed a two-run home run to Rockies’ rookie Michael Toglia in the ninth, but got Sean Bouchard to ground out to end the game for his 30th save of the season.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (32), Ronald Acuña Jr. (11), Michael Toglia (1)

WP — Kyle Wright (17-5): 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Ryan Feltner (2-6): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (30): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The series will conclude on Thursday with Spencer Strider matching up against Rockies starter Chad Kuhl