Braves News: Mets series preview, Jake Odorizzi arrives, remembering Vin Scully and more

A big series in New York is coming up for the Atlanta Braves.

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road for a big five-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta is currently 3.5 games back in the NL East standings and will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Thursday’s opener. New addition Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to make his Braves debut Saturday in one of the doubleheader games.

Atlanta is currently 3-4 the Mets, but will play them nine times over the next two and a half weeks. After that, they will meet again in the next to last series of the season at Truist Park from September 30 through October 2.

Broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94 Tuesday. Below is some of the many tributes from the Baseball World that are definitely worth your attention.

