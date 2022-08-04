Braves News: Mets series preview, Jake Odorizzi arrives, remembering Vin Scully and more

After seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road for a big five-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta is currently 3.5 games back in the NL East standings and will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Thursday’s opener. New addition Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to make his Braves debut Saturday in one of the doubleheader games.

Atlanta is currently 3-4 the Mets, but will play them nine times over the next two and a half weeks. After that, they will meet again in the next to last series of the season at Truist Park from September 30 through October 2.

Braves News

The Braves fell to the Phillies Wednesday despite a strong pitching performance from Charlie Morton.

Trade deadline addition Raisel Iglesias is expected to join the Braves in New York in time for Thursday’s series opener against the Mets. Atlanta recalled reliever Jay Jackson Wednesday to take Jesse Chavez’s roster spot, but optioned him back to Gwinnett following the game opening the spot that Iglesias will fill Thursday.

Jake Odorizzi joined the active roster Wednesday and met with the media following the game.

MLB News

The Milwaukee Brewers designated catcher Pedro Severino and pitcher Dinelson Lamet for assignment Wednesday. The decision on Lamet is surprising given that he was part of the return from the Padres that the Brewers received in exchange for Josh Hader.

Vin Scully Tributes

Broadcasting legend Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94 Tuesday. Below is some of the many tributes from the Baseball World that are definitely worth your attention.

The unbreakable bond between Vin Scully and baseball fans - Eric Stephen (True Blue LA)

Brian Snitker shared a Vin Scully story of his own following Wednesday’s game