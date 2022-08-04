This Day in Braves History: Wes Helms’ big day

Braves Franchise History

1914: Red Sox owner Joseph Lannin offers the use of Fenway Park to Braves owner James Gaffney. With the Braves making a run for the pennant, Gaffney will take him up on the offer.

1921: Braves crush Cubs 13-5 as Billy Southworth has three doubles and a home run.

1942: Braves pitcher Jim Tobin blasts his sixth homer of the year, tying the National League record for homers by a pitcher, but he loses to the Philadelphia 4-2.

1961: At Candlestick Park, Warren Spahn wins his 299th game, 2 - 1, over the Giants. He gets a bit of help from Hank Aaron who leads off the seventh and ninth with homers off Mike McCormick. The Giants only score is an Orlando Cepeda homer in the 5th.

1964: The Braves are swept by Reds in doubleheader as Fred Hutchinson returns to manage the Reds.

1979: Knuckleballer Phil Niekro sets modern major league records with four wild pitches in one inning (the 5th) and six in one game. The Braves lose 6-2 to the Astros.

1996: The Braves end their 17-game 20-day road trip, with a 6 - 4 win over the Dodgers. The extended road stay is caused by the Atlanta-based Olympics.

2001: Braves’ first baseman Wes Helms drives home a career-high seven runs with a triple and a pair of home runs as Atlanta defeats Milwaukee, 14 - 2. Helms had been hitless in his previous 18 at bats coming into the game.

2002: Atlanta edges the Cardinals, 2 - 1, as Damian Moss and John Smoltz combine on a one-hitter. Mike Matheny’s single is the only St. Louis hit.

2013: The Braves win their 10th straight, 4 - 1 over Philadelphia behind rookie Alex Wood to extend their lead in the NL East to 12 1/2 games. It is Atlanta’s second ten-game winning streak of the season.

MLB History

1971: Bob Gibson wins his 200th game, a 7 - 2 victory over the Giants at St. Louis.

1982: After driving in the winning run for the Mets in a 7 - 4 victory over the Cubs, Joel Youngblood is traded and later in the day flies to Philadelphia and singles for the Expos, becoming the first player to have a hit for two different teams in the same day in different cities.

2007: Barry Bonds hits his 755th career home run to tie Hank Aaron for the record. Bonds’ blast comes off Clay Hensley, who had been suspended for steroid use in 2005. The Giants lose to Padres 3-2.

2010: On the third anniversary of his 500th home run, Alex Rodriguez hits the 600th homer of his career off Toronto’s Shaun Marcum, becoming the youngest player, and only the 7th all time, to reach the milestone. The Yankees win, 5 - 1, and with Tampa Bay’s 2 - 1 loss to Minnesota, regain a share of first place in the AL East.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.