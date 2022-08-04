Braves News: Day-game loss, Raisel Iglesias, Mets series

Well the Braves lost yet another day game, which has been a strange theme of late for an otherwise dominant Atlanta team. Charlie Morton twirled an absolute gym and Orlando Arcia hit a homer, but a few late runs sunk the Braves, sealing a two game split with the Phillies. The Braves will now meet up in New York with last minute trade deadline acquisition Raisel Iglesias for a potentially pivotal five game series against the NL East leading Mets that includes a doubleheader. The Braves enter the series 3.5 games behind the Mets for the division lead.

Braves News

Raisel Iglesias will join the Braves in New York, as Jay Jackson was called up to fill his roster spot for Wednesday, and Wednesday alone.

Here is our game recap from the 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

Ivan previewed the upcoming series with the Mets, looking at each team in general and each matchup.

MLB News

The Brewers DFA’d Dinelson Lamet Wednesday, days after receiving him in a trade for Josh Hader.

People around baseball mourned the death of legendary commentator Vin Scully.