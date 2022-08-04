Kyle Wright matches up against Carlos Carrasco in Thursday’s opener between the Braves and Mets

After splitting two games at home against the Phillies, the Atlanta Braves are headed to New York where they will begin a five-game, in four days series against the New York Mets. The Braves are 63-42 on the season and will enter play Thursday 3.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings. While they have taken a game by game approach to the season, Brian Snitker admitted Sunday that you can’t help but be excited for the upcoming series.

“It’s why we play this thing. When you look at the schedule and everything, you hope you’re in it this weekend,” Snitker said of the upcoming series in New York. “We are and we’re playing the guys that’s ahead of us. After you play 100 and whatever games, this is where you want to be. You want to be in this position where these games are big. It will be fun. This is what you sign up for.”

The Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound for the series opener. Wright came into the season just hoping to be able to lock down a spot in the rotation. He has done much more than that and has been one of their most consistent options along with Max Fried. Wright turned in another solid outing in his last start allowing five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks. He has allowed three runs or less in six straight starts. He faced the Mets back on May 3 and allowed nine hits and three runs in seven innings.

The Mets will counter with veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. After struggling with injuries last season, Carrasco has given the Mets exactly what they needed this season and comes into Thursday’s game having not allowed a run in three straight starts (18 2/3 innings). Carrasco allowed four hits and struck out seven over 7 2/3 scoreless frames in his last start in Miami. He matched up against Wright back in May and was excellent allowing six hits over eight scoreless innings.

While Carrasco shut down the Braves in their most recent matchup, a couple of Braves players have had some success dating back to their time in the American League. Eddie Rosario missed that matchup back in May and is 12-for-34 with two homers in his career against the Mets’ right-hander. Matt Olson is 5-for-8 with two doubles and two homers against Carrasco.

Raisel Iglesias is expected to join the team in New York in time for Thursday’s game. The Braves acquired Iglesias at the trade deadline in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. The Braves opened up a roster spot for Iglesias by optioning reliever Jay Jackson back to Gwinnett following Wednesday’s game.

Thursday’s matchup has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan