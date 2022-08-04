Braves vs Mets game thread

A big series five-game series between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets will get underway Thursday night at Citi Field. The Braves enter the series opener trailing the Mets by 3.5 games. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta in the opener while Carlos Carrasco will be on the mound for the Mets.

Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris return to the Braves lineup for Thursday’s series opener. d’Arnaud had been bothered by a stomach bug, but will be back behind the plate and hitting sixth. Harris was scratched from Sunday’s lineup due to a sore foot after he was hit by a pitch in Saturday’s game. He will play centerfield and will bat ninth.

A big series in New York starts tonight at 7:10!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/tb48JVrxiJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 4, 2022

For the Mets, Daniel Vogelbach will hit fifth and serve as the DH. New addition Tyler Naquin will play left field and bat sixth. James McCann was activated from the injured list Thursday and returns to the lineup behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.