Braves add Raisel Iglesias to active roster

As expected, newly acquired reliever Raisel Iglesias has joined the Atlanta Braves in New York for Thursday’s series opener against the New York Mets and has been added to the active roster. Atlanta opened up a spot by optioning reliever Jay Jackson to Gwinnett after Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia. Atlanta also outrighted veteran infielder Robinson Cano and he elected free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Gwinnett.

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. He had appeared in 39 games for the Angels and has a 4.04 ERA and a 3.17 FIP to go along with a 32.9% strikeout rate in 35 2/3 innings. He is under contract through the 2025 season and will make $16 million annually for the next three seasons.

Atlanta is hoping that he will provide more depth to an already strong bullpen and gives them some insurance for closer Kenley Jansen who was sidelined with an irregular heart beat prior to the All-Star break.