Ozzie Albies ramping up baseball activity, Mike Soroka update

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker provided some good news on the injury front for several players. The biggest is the news that Ozzie Albies played catch Wednesday and will begin ramping up baseball activity over the next few weeks. Albies will need a rehab assignment and there is still no target date for his return, but it does look like he will be back before the end of the regular season.

There hasn’t been many updates on Mike Soroka since his progress was halted after taking a line drive off the knee. Snitker said that Soroka will begin throwing in simulated games, but there is still no timetable for when he might be ready to begin a rehab assignment.

Reliever Kirby Yates had his rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett recently and worked in back-to-back games. All of the reports on Yates have been good and his return could be imminent. The Braves will have an interesting roster decision to make once Yates is ready to return to the active roster.