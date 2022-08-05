This Day in Braves History: Phil Niekro fires 1st no-hitter in Atlanta franchise history

Braves Franchise History

1922: Pittsburgh roughs up Boston starter Rube Marquard and beats the last-place Braves, 9-3.

1973: - Braves knuckleballer Phil Niekro no-hits the Padres, 9-00, and improves his record to 11-4. He walks three and strikes out four while recording the first no-hitter by the franchise in Atlanta. Ralph Garr has three hits, three runs, and a steal, and Paul Casanova records an inside-the-park homer on a long fly ball missed by LF Gene Locklea.

1994: Atlanta 1B Fred McGriff hits a home run in the Braves’ 16 - 6 win over Cincinnati, making him only the 9th major leaguer in history to hit 30 or more homers in seven consecutive seasons.

1995 Atlanta’s Marquis Grissom gets five singles to lead the Braves to a 9 - 6 triumph over the Expos, increasing the team’s lead over second place Philadelphia to 1 1/2 games in the NL East.

MLB History

1969: Willie Stargell becomes the first player to hit a home run completely out of Dodger Stadium. The 512-foot, seventh-inning, blast breaks a 3-3 tie, helping the Pirates defeat Los Angeles, 11-3. The 2,500th career hit of Roberto Clemente and a two-run homer from Bill Mazeroski figure prominently in Pittsburgh’s seven-run 9th inning. Taking a no-decision in what will prove to be his final Major League appearance is Dodger starter Don Drysdale, pitching with a torn rotator cuff, which, despite assurances that it is “something I’m going to have to learn to pitch with,” will lead to his retirement within less than a week.

1979: The Pirates beat the Phillies, 12-8, in the first game of a doubleheader. Philadelphia’s Greg Luzinski and Pittsburgh’s John Milner each hit a grand slam, and Pete Rose collects his 2,427th career single to break Honus Wagner’s National League record.

1986: At Candlestick Park, Reds center fielder Eric Davis becomes the 4000th strikeout victim of Giants southpaw Steve Carlton. The historic whiff occurs in the third inning with two runners on base and no outs in the Reds’ eventual 11-6 victory.

2000: Sammy Sosa becomes the first Cubs player to reach 100 RBIs six consecutive times. Hack Wilson did it for five straight seasons from 1926 to 1930.

