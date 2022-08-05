August 4: Mets 6, Braves 4

Kyle Wright allowed a career-high four home runs as the Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener in New York to the Mets 6-4. Atlanta dug themselves an early 5-0 hole and were unable to recover although they did make it interesting late. Michael Harris had two hits and drove in a pair of runs while Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the first time in nearly a month. Edwin Diaz recorded a six-out save to nail down the victory for New York.

Thursday’s Notables

Home Runs: Tyler Naquin 2 (9), Alonso (29), Vogelbach (14), Acuña (9)

WP — Carlos Carrasco (12-4): 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 K

LP — Kyle Wright (13-5): 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 4 K

SV — Edwin Diaz (24): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Up Next

Ian Anderson will match up against Taijuan Walker when the series continues Friday.