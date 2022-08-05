Braves News: Braves open five-game set with loss, Ozzie Albies update, and more

The Atlanta Braves dropped the first of five games against the first-place New York Mets on Thursday night, 6-4. Kyle Wright got the start, and the Mets were able to tack on a run early in the first inning. Wright finished his night with six innings tossed, six runs, four strikeouts, and two walks. He surrendered four home runs.

After a slow start, the Braves offense finally came alive in the fifth, racking up three runs on a Michael Harris RBI and a two-run bomb from Ronald Acuña Jr.

Unfortunately, a three-run fifth and an attempt to rally in the seventh weren’t enough to overcome the deficit. The series continues today with Ian Anderson on the hill. First pitch is set for 7:10 ET.

Braves News:

Ozzie Albies played catch on Wednesday and will begin accelerating his baseball activities in the coming weeks. There is still no target date for his return.

Reliever Raisel Iglesias joins the Braves in New York after being added to the active roster. The club outrighted INF Robinson Canó, who elected free agency.

A closer look at the Braves-Mets pitching matchups for the remainder of the series in Battery Power TV.

DH Connor Blair had a seven-RBI night for the Augusta Greenjackets. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain. Through 60 games, Narvaez slashed .237/.324/.363.

After activating their trade deadline additions, the Philadelphia Phillies released INF Didi Gregorious. Last season, Gregorious hit .209, 32% worse than the average hitter.

The Boston Red Sox released OF Jackie Bradley Jr. He has hit .210 this season. Bradley will now be free to sign with any team.

Minnesota Twins reliever Jorge Alcala underwent debridement surgery on his throwing elbow, ending his 2022 season. He made just two appearances in 2022 before being plagued by elbow injuries.