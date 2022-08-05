GameThread, 8/5/2022: Braves @ Mets

Statcast graphic time.

The only real change for the Braves is William Contreras stepping in (crouching in?) for Travis d’Arnaud, though this also results in Marcell Ozuna leapfrogging that spot in the lineup. That actually makes this a novel lineup for the Braves, believe it or not. But, it’s not a novel starting nine with these positions, and the Braves are 4-0 when using these nine guys at these positions. It is kinda weird since Contreras hit above Ozuna as recently as Tuesday’s 13-1 win, but now they’ve flipped and it’s not clear why.

The Mets similarly just swap catchers, with Tomas Nido coming in for James McCann. This was the lineup they used in deGrom’s 2022 debut earlier this week, which ended up being a loss to the Nationals. Mark Canha is once again on the bench.

Stay tuned for whatever nonsense happens in this game.