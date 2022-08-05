August 5: Braves 9, Mets 6

Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits and Eddie Rosario drove in four runs to help the Atlanta Braves to a 9-6 win over the New York Mets. Despite being handed an eight-run lead, Ian Anderson struggled again and wasn’t able to make it through the fifth as New York fought back in the game. However, A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen allowed two hits, a run and struck out six to slam the door and seal the win.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Eddie Rosario (3), Michael Harris (10), William Contreras (14), Jeff McNeil (6)

WP — A.J. Minter (5-3): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

LP — Taijuan Walker (9-3): 1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday with a split doubleheader. Max Fried and Jake Odorizzi will start for Atlanta while Max Scherzer and David Peterson will go for New York.