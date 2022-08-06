Braves look to make up ground in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Mets

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet in a doubleheader Saturday. The scheduled doubleheader is a result of the rescheduling of the first two series of the season due to the owner’s lockout. The Braves enter play Saturday 3.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings.

Jake Odorizzi will make his Atlanta debut in the first game. The Braves acquired Odorizzi from the Houston Astros at the deadline in exchange for closer Will Smith. He’s made 12 starts and has a 3.75 ERA and a 3.61 FIP in 60 innings this season. His last start came against the Mariners on July 31 and was a good one where he allowed two hits and struck out eight over seven scoreless.

David Peterson will make his first start for the Mets since July 17 in the opener opposite of Odorizzi. He faced the Braves back on July 12 in Atlanta and allowed two runs and struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings. His last two appearances at the major league level came in relief where he allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings combined.

The nightcap will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and Max Scherzer. The two matched up in a game back on July 11 with Scherzer and the Mets coming out on top 4-1. Fried issued a season-high five walks and two runs in that matchup and was out of the game after the fifth due to a high pitch count. Scherzer was dominant allowing three hits and a run, to go along with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Fried turned in a good performance in his last start allowing just four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks. Scherzer allowed six hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings in his most recent outing against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in the opener and had four hits in Friday’s game. After struggling for more than a month, he is showing signs of coming out of it. Michael Harris has four hits in the series, including a home run in Friday’s game. Eddie Rosario has three hits in the series and is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and a homer over his last nine games.

Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled to get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. The second game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Doubleheader Info

Game 1 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Game 2 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan