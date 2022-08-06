Braves News: Early offense powers Braves past Mets, trade deadline breakdown, more

The Atlanta Braves evened the series against the New York Mets on Friday night with a 9-6 win at Citi Field. The bats came out early, as the Braves offense poured on four runs in the first inning against a struggling Taijuan Walker. In their half of the second inning, the red-hot Braves tacked on another four runs.

Eddie Rosario had a huge night at the plate, collecting four RBI in five trips.

It was another monumental night for Ronald Acuña Jr., who collected the 500th hit of his career. He becomes the 104th player in franchise history to reach this milestone.

“We’re the two teams vying for the division right there,” Acuña said of the matchup with the Mets. “It kind of has that dynamic, that playoff feel to it.”

Acuña and the Braves look to increase the series lead in today’s doubleheader. Game one gets underway at 1:10 ET with newly-acquired Jake Odorizzi on the bump.

Braves News:

A final recap of the Braves’ trade deadline acquisitions in the Battery Power Podcast.

Darius Vines tossed seven innings of one-run ball for the Mississippi Braves. He struck out nine. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL with lower back pain. The club has not provided a timetable for his return.

The Cincinnati Reds placed RHP Hunter Greene on the 15-day IL with a strain in his throwing shoulder. The move is retroactive to August 2. Greene was scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to Double-A San Antonio to begin a rehab assignment. In the offseason, he fractured a bone in his left wrist and underwent surgery in March.

San Diego Padres reliever Austin Adams underwent flexor tendon surgery in his forearm on Friday afternoon. Adams will miss the remainder of this season and possibly the bulk of the 2023 season.