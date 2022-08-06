Braves vs Mets Doubleheader Game 1 game thread

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet Saturday in a day/night doubleheader at Citi Field. Jake Odorizzi will make his Atlanta debut in Game 1 while the Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson.

Marcell Ozuna is out of the Braves’ lineup for the first game of the doubleheader. Travis d’Arnaud will serve as the DH and hit fifth. Robbie Grossman will make his first start for the Braves and will be in left field hitting sixth. William Contreras gets another start behind the plate and will bat seventh.

Here’s how the #Braves will line up for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/aZ6IM1W2uV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 6, 2022

The Mets will stick with the same group for Game 1 of Saturday’s twinbill. Daniel Vogelbach gets another start as the DH and will hit fifth. Tyler Naquin, who has had a big series, will be back in left field and will hit seventh. James McCann will bat ninth and will be behind the plate.

Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader will get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.