Braves appoint Bryce Elder as 27th man for doubleheader

Bryce Elder will give the Braves another multi-inning option for Saturday.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced this morning that right-hander Bryce Elder will serve as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. Elder will give the team another multi-inning option.

Elder made his major league debut back in early April when he was pressed into duty as the team’s fifth starter. He made four starts, but struggled but struggled with his command walking 14 batters in just 19 innings. His last appearance on the major league roster was April 30. Elder has spent the rest of the season at Gwinnett where he has made 15 starts while posting a 4.65 ERA and a 4.41 FIP in 91 innings.

