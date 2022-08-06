Braves fall behind early in 8-5 loss to the Mets

The Atlanta Braves fell behind early and were unable to complete a late comeback in an 8-5 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

There was plenty of action early on in this one. The Braves loaded the bases in the first against David Peterson as Austin Riley singled, Matt Olson walked and then Travis d’Arnaud was hit by a pitch. Robbie Grossman, who was making his first start for Atlanta, then lined out to Francisco Lindor at short to end the threat.

Jake Odorizzi wasn’t as fortunate as the Mets greeted him with well placed soft contact. After getting Brandon Nimmo to fly out, Odorizzi hit Starling Marte in the hand with a 2-1 pitch. Lindor followed with a swinging bunt for a single. Pete Alonso then delivered a broken bat bloop to right that scored Marte to make it 1-0. Daniel Vogelbach added another run with a single to right before Odorizzi got Jeff McNeil to bounce to Dansby Swanson who stepped on the bag at second and threw on to first for the double play to get Atlanta out of the jam.

Odorizzi allowed a single and a walk in the second, but left them stranded. However, the Mets added on in the third. Lindor led off the inning with a single. Then with two outs, Odorizzi threw wide on a pick off attempt that allowed Lindor to move up to second. McNeil followed with a single to right that made it 3-0.

The Braves threatened again in the fourth, but again came away empty handed. d’Arnaud worked a leadoff walk. Peterson worked the count full against Grossman who was punched out on a high strike call for the first out. That would prove costly as William Contreras followed with a single to right to put runners at the corners. However, Orlando Arcia bounced to Lindor who started the 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Odorizzi returned for the fifth and struck out Lindor and Alonso to start the inning. On his first pitch to Vogelbach, he appeared to grab his hamstring area on his right leg. He tried to wave off the Braves training staff and seemed to indicate that it was just a cramp. He stayed in, but would exit after walking Vogelbach. Tyler Matzek took over and allowed a single to McNeil.

Odorizzi’s start was a bit of a mixed bag. He wasn’t sharp, but induced a lot of soft contact and at times, had a hard time getting on the same page with his catcher. He allowed six hits, three walks and three runs, although only two were earned. He struck out four while throwing 96 pitches.

Matzek stayed in for the sixth and retired the first two hitters before issuing back-to-back walks to Nimmo and Marte. He then fell behind 2-1 to Lindor who jumped on a fast ball and hit it off the top of the wall in center. Nimmo and Marte scored and to make it 5-0. With a base open, the Braves intentionally walked Alonso. Buck Showalter inserted Darren Ruf to pinch-hit for Vogelbach, before Brian Snitker summoned Bryce Elder, the 27th man for the doubleheader, from the bullpen. Elder struck out Ruf to bring the inning to an end.

Atlanta finally broke through in the seventh against Mets reliever Seth Lugo. Arcia began the inning with a double and then came around to score on a one-out single by Acuña.

Swanson was rung up on a suspect pitch on the outer half for the second out. Lugo then hit Riley with a pitch to put runners at first and second. Adam Ottavino replaced Lugo and served up a run-scoring single to Matt Olson that made it 5-2.

The Mets got both of those runs back and then some against Elder in the home half of the inning. The rally began as Elder hit Canha with a pitch. The Mets then recorded four straight singles, and a sacrifice fly by Lindor to plate three runs and extend the lead to 8-2.

Atlanta got singles from Contreras and Michael Harris in the eighth, but couldn’t score against Adam Ottavino.

The Braves wouldn't go quietly in the ninth. Austin Riley doubled with one out against Yoan Lopez and then came around to score on a single by Olson to cut the deficit to 8-3. d’Arnaud followed with a single to put runners at first and second and then Grossman doubled to right center to make it 8-4. Not messing around, Showalter summoned Edwin Diaz from the bullpen to face William Contreras who grounded to short for the second out. d’Arnaud scored on the play to make it 8-5. Diaz came back though and struck out pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario to end the game.

Atlanta falls to 64-44 on the season and are now 4.5 games back in the NL East. Game 2 has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and Max Scherzer.