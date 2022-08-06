Braves claim LHP Daniel Young off waivers from Mariners, outright Jesus Cruz to Gwinnett

The Braves were plenty busy at the trade deadline as they bolstered their roster in preparation for the stretch of the 2022 season. However, that does not mean they are done making roster moves. During today’s doubleheader against the Mets, the team announced that they had claimed an arm off of waivers.

The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 6, 2022

Danny Young had been designated for assignment by the surprisingly good Seattle Mariners back on August 1st and when it came the Braves’ turn in the waiver wire order, they snatched him up. In 29 appearances in Triple-A this season, Young has posted a 3.86 ERA with 40 strikeouts and nine walks in 28 innings. His two appearances in the big leagues were significantly less good.

To make room for the 6’3 lefty bullpen arm, the Braves outright Jesus Cruz off the roster and “sent” him to Gwinnett’s roster. This appears to be purely a 40 man roster depth move although Young does seem to have some upside given his ability to miss bats at Triple-A this year.