Braves vs Mets Game 2 game thread

Max Fried will take the mound for Game 2 of Saturday in New York as the Atlanta Braves try to salvage a salvage a split in their doubleheader with the New York Mets. The Braves fell behind early in Game 1 and came up short in an 8-5 loss despite a late comeback attempt. Max Scherzer will get the start for the Mets in the nightcap.

Eddie Rosario, Marcell Ozuna and Ehire Adrianza are in Atlanta’s lineup for Game 2. Rosario will play left field while Ozuna will slot in as the DH and will hit seventh. Adrianza will be making his first appearance in an Atlanta uniform since he was acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline.

For the Mets, Buck Showalter will stack in some right-handed hitters against the left-hander. Darren Ruf will start at first base with Pete Alonso serving as the DH. Eduardo Escobar starts at third base while Mark Canha will be in left field. Tomas Nido will be behind the plate and will catch Scherzer.

Mets Game 108 of 162, vs. ATL

Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:10 p.m. (2/2)

LHP Max Fried (10-3, 2.58)



Nimmo CF

Marte RF

Lindor SS

Alonso DH

Ruf 1B

Escobar 3B

Canha LF

Guillorme 2B

Nido C

-

Scherzer RHP (7-2, 2.13) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 6, 2022

The second game of Saturday’s twinbill is slated to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.