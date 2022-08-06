August 6: Gm 1 Mets 8, Braves 5, Gm 2 Mets 6, Braves 2

Saturday was a tough day at the ballpark for the Atlanta Braves who suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the New York Mets. Atlanta dropped the opener 8-5 as a late comeback attempt came up short. Max Scherzer struck out 11 in seven innings in Game 2 as the Braves fell again 6-2.

Game 1 Notables

Home Runs: None

WP — David Peterson (6-2): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K

LP — Jake Odorizzi (4-4): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

SV — Edwin Diaz (25): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Game 2 Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (15)

WP — Max Scherzer (8-2): 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K

LP — Max Fried (10-4): 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up on Sunday with Spencer Strider matching up against Jacob deGrom.