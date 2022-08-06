Travis d’Arnaud is day-to-day with leg injury

Saturday did not have very many positives for the Braves during their doubleheader with the Mets.

Whether it was bad luck on balls in play or through instant replay, the Braves also did not help themselves with plenty of struggles at the plate and in the field.

Fortunately, they did get a bit of good news to end the night in regards to catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Travis d'Arnaud's X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day, the Braves say. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 7, 2022

The injury happened in the bottom of the sixth inning, as William Contreras pinch-hit for d’Arnaud in the top of the seventh inning. After the game, there was some initial concern that the injury was potentially significant and that the Braves would offer more details on Sunday morning. However, a short time later it was revealed that the injury did not appear too serious and that d’Arnaud is considered day-to-day.

The Braves remain in good shape at the catcher position with Contreras being able to take over the main duties at the position until d’Arnaud recovers. Hopefully that recovery will be a quick turnaround, as the Braves offense could definitely benefit from both players being available with others currently struggling. Contreras and d’Arnaud have been one of the best catching combinations in the majors this season. That hopefully will remain the case heading into the playoffs.