This Day in Braves History: Dan Uggla extends hitting streak to 28-straight

Braves Franchise History

1972 - Eddie Matthews takes over as Braves manager following the dismissal of Lum Harris.

1973 - The Braves purchase pitcher Joe Niekro from the Tigers.

1978 - Eddie Matthews, Addie Joss and Larry MacPhail are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

1991 - Braves outfielder Deion Sanders pulls double duty as he practices with the Atlanta Falcons for the first time.

2001 - Greg Maddux extends his consecutive innings streak without a walk to a major league record of 70 1/3 innings.

2011 - Dan Uggla extends his hitting streak to 28 games as the Braves defeat the Mets, 6-5. Freddie Freeman goes 0-for-4 snapping his 20-game hitting streak. Chipper Jones drove in the winning run with a single off of Bobby Parnell in the ninth to give Atlanta the win.

2015 - The Braves acquire outfielders Michael Bourn and Nick Swisher from Cleveland in exchange for third baseman Chris Johnson.

MLB History

1906 - On John McGraw’s orders, umpire James Johnstone is refused admittance to the Polo Grounds. While standing outside the ballpark, Johnstone declares the game a forfeit in favor of the Cubs. McGraw insists that the game go on as scheduled with a player from each team serving as umpire. Cubs manager Frank Chance refuses though. National League president Harry Pulliam will uphold Johnstone’s decision the following day.

1929 - Babe Ruth hits a grand slam for the second straight day as the Yankees beat the A’s 13-1.

1940 - A record crowd of 53,997 are on hand to watch the Dodgers beat the Giants 8-4 on Mel Ott night at the Polo Grounds.

1985 - A five-year agreement between the players and the owners ends a two-day strike by the union.

1990 - The Expos trade pitcher Zane Smith to the Pirates in exchange for outfielder Moises Alou.

2001 - Steve “Mongo” McMichael is ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the seventh inning stretch before he is about to sing “Take me out to the Ballgame.”

