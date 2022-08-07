Braves News: Atlanta suffers doubleheader sweep, Daniel Young and more

It was a tough Saturday in New York as the Atlanta Braves suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Mets. Atlanta dug themselves an early hole in Game 1 as Jake Odorizzi made his Braves’ debut. They rallied late, but Edwin Diaz closed the door on an 8-5 loss. the nightcap was all about Max Scherzer who struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings. The Braves scored a pair of runs after Scherzer exited, but the result was never in doubt as the Mets won 6-2.
Atlanta will try to pick up the pieces Sunday when they wrap up the series with Spencer Strider matching up against Jacob deGrom.
More Braves News
- Atlanta made a roster move Sunday claiming left-hander Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The team also announced that reliever Jesus Cruz had been outrighted to Gwinnett.
MLB News
- The Cleveland Guardians designated outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment Saturday. Reyes was hitting just .213 with a .604 OPS to go along with 104 strikeouts in 70 games.
- The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. The move is retroactive to August 5.
- The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-hander Jeurys Familia. Both players had been designated for assignment last week.
- The Chicago Cubs designated veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons for assignment prior to Saturday’s game. Simmons had been out since mid-July with a shoulder strain. The move came shortly after he was activated from the injured list. Simmons logged just 85 plate appearances and was hitting .173/.244/.187.
- The Detroit Tigers retired Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 in a pregame ceremony Saturday at Comerica Park.
Loading comments...