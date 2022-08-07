 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Atlanta suffers doubleheader sweep, Daniel Young and more

Saturday was a rough day for the Braves in New York.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

It was a tough Saturday in New York as the Atlanta Braves suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Mets. Atlanta dug themselves an early hole in Game 1 as Jake Odorizzi made his Braves’ debut. They rallied late, but Edwin Diaz closed the door on an 8-5 loss. the nightcap was all about Max Scherzer who struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings. The Braves scored a pair of runs after Scherzer exited, but the result was never in doubt as the Mets won 6-2.

Atlanta will try to pick up the pieces Sunday when they wrap up the series with Spencer Strider matching up against Jacob deGrom.

