Braves look to pick up the pieces Sunday against Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves are back at it Sunday and will try to pick up the pieces after a doubleheader sweep against the New York Mets Saturday. Atlanta has won just one of the first four games of the series and have dropped 5.5 games behind in the NL East standings. New York’s “put it in play” approach wreaked havoc on Atlanta who committed four errors in the two games and struck out a combined 22 times against Mets pitching.

The task doesn’t get any easier Sunday as Atlanta will face Jacob deGrom who will be making his second start of the season. A stress reaction in his shoulder landed deGrom on the injured list coming out of spring training. He made his season debut on August 2 and struck out six over five innings while allowing three hits and a run against the Nationals. That was his first major league start since last July. deGrom has made 25 career starts against Atlanta and has a 1.96 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 160 1/3 career innings.

Spencer Strider will make his 13th start of the season Sunday opposite of deGrom. He comes in pitching well having allowed two earned runs combined in his last two starts. He pitched into the seventh and wracked up a career-best 13 strikeouts while allowing three hits and one run against the Phillies.

Travis d’Arnaud left the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after a collision at the plate with Pete Alonso. He was checked out for a lower leg injury, but x-rays came back negative. With an off day Monday, he will likely sit out the finale. William Contreras is 4-for-11 in the series with two home runs.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 7, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan