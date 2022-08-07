Braves vs Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to bounce back from a tough Saturday when they wrap up a five-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta won only once among the first four games of the series and suffered a doubleheader sweep Saturday. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with right-hander Jacob deGrom.

As expected, Travis d’Arnaud is out of the Braves lineup with William Contreras getting the start behind the plate. d’Arnaud left Saturday’s game after a collision at home plate with Pete Alonso. Ehire Adrianza gets a second straight start at second base and will bat ninth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch for Atlanta due to lower body soreness. Robbie Grossman will start in his place

Acuña was scratched from today's lineup because of lower body soreness. The Braves didn't want him playing on the wet turf. He's available off the bench. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 7, 2022

Updated lineup for today's game: pic.twitter.com/mEYFmmJuuM — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 7, 2022

For the Mets, Jeff McNeil returns to the lineup at second base and will hit sixth. Mark Canha starts in left against the right-hander while Luis Guillorme moves back to third.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.