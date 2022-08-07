 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs Mets game thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to bounce back from a tough Saturday when they wrap up a five-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta won only once among the first four games of the series and suffered a doubleheader sweep Saturday. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with right-hander Jacob deGrom.

As expected, Travis d’Arnaud is out of the Braves lineup with William Contreras getting the start behind the plate. d’Arnaud left Saturday’s game after a collision at home plate with Pete Alonso. Ehire Adrianza gets a second straight start at second base and will bat ninth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch for Atlanta due to lower body soreness. Robbie Grossman will start in his place

For the Mets, Jeff McNeil returns to the lineup at second base and will hit sixth. Mark Canha starts in left against the right-hander while Luis Guillorme moves back to third.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

