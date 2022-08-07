 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves option Ian Anderson to Gwinnett, recall Huascar Ynoa

Ian Anderson’s struggles have cost him his roster spot

By Kris Willis
MLB: APR 18 Braves at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves in advance of Sunday’s series finale against the New York Mets. Most notably, Atlanta optioned starter Ian Anderson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Gwinnett. To fill those spots on the active roster, the Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp.

