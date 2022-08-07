Braves option Ian Anderson to Gwinnett, recall Huascar Ynoa

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves in advance of Sunday’s series finale against the New York Mets. Most notably, Atlanta optioned starter Ian Anderson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Gwinnett. To fill those spots on the active roster, the Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp.

