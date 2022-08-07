Braves Notes: Ian Anderson penciled in to start in Saturday’s doubleheader in Miami

Despite being optioned to Triple A this morning, Ian Anderson is still a part of the Atlanta Braves rotation at least for the next week. Anderson will stay with the team as part of the taxi squad on the road trip and will then serve as the 27th man and start one of the games in next Saturday’s doubleheader in Miami.

The Braves are planning for Ian Anderson to be the 27th man in Saturday’s doubleheader in Miami. He’ll start one of those games and then likely make at least a couple starts for Gwinnett. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 7, 2022

The plan then will be for him to report to Gwinnett and make a couple of starts. Atlanta recalled Huascar Ynoa this morning citing the need for a fresh arm, although they only needed five pitchers total to navigate Saturday’s doubleheader, one of which was Bryce Elder who was serving as the 27th man. Ynoa appears to be on the roster as an emergency option in case Spencer Strider were to exit Sunday’s game early.

Travis d’Arnaud update

Travis d’Arnaud suffered a lower leg injury on a collision at the plate with Pete Alonso during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. X-rays came back negative and the Braves are calling it a day-to-day injury. d’Arnaud is in a walking boot Sunday and isn’t expected to return to the lineup until next weekend’s series in Miami.

d’Arnaud (lower right leg) will likely return to the Braves’ lineup during next weekend’s series in Miami — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 7, 2022

William Contreras will start Sunday’s series finale against the Mets. Atlanta selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp to backup Contreras over the next week. Guillermo Heredia was optioned to make room for Tromp, but he will stick around on the taxi squad during the road trip.