August 7: Mets 5, Braves 2

The Atlanta Braves were powerless as Jacob deGrom turned in a dominant performance in a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets. Atlanta drops four of five in the series and now trail New York by 6.5 games in the NL East. The Braves’ only highlight came from Dansby Swanson who ended deGrom’s no-hit bid with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (16)

WP — Jacob deGrom (1-0): 5.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 12 K

LP — Spencer Strider (6-4): 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K

SV — Edwin Diaz (26): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 B, 3 K

Up Next

Atlanta will have a much-needed off day Monday before starting a two-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Morton will get the start in the series opener and will match up against veteran lefty Rich Hill.