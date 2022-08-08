 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: August 8

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1942 - Tensions are high as Boston and Manny Salvo beat Whit Wyatt and the Dodgers 2-0. Only two batters are hit with pitches, but a number are close and the two pitchers nearly come to blows a couple of times. Salvo is fined $50 and Wyatt $75 as he also threw a bat.

1965 - After having been released by the Mets, Warren Spahn latches on with the Giants and records his 361st career win in a 6-4 victory over the Cardinals.

2002 - John Smoltz notches his 40th save in a 4-1 Braves win over Arizona. Smoltz is the fastest player ever to reach 40 saves in a season.

2014 - Justin and B.J. Upton both homer in the Braves’ 7-6 win over Washington. It is the fifth time they have done so setting a major league record.

MLB History

1916 - The Athletics set an American League record with their 19th straight loss on the road in a 9-0 defeat to the Tigers.

1924 - Babe Ruth homers twice, has a triple and two walks, but the Yankees fallo to Cleveland 10-8.

1945 - Hank Greenburg hits a line drive that fractures the skull of pitcher Jim Wilson. Wilson will recover and pitch in the majors until 1958.

1954 - The Dodgers set a National League record by scoring 13 runs in the eighth inning against Cincinnati at Ebbets Field to win 20-7. Twelve of the runs are unearned and 12 come with two outs and no one on.

1964 - The Los Angeles Angels sign a contract to move to Anaheim in 1966.

1972 - The New York Yankees sign a 30-year lease to play in renovated Yankee Stadium starting in 1976. They will share Shea Stadium with the Mets while the renovations take place in 1974 and 1975.

1984 - Don Sutton ends a 10-game losing streak for the Brewers with a 3-2 win over the Royals. Sutton passes the 100 strikeout mark for the season for the 19th straight season.

1996 - Eddie Murray hits his 494th home run to pass Lou Gehrig and move into 15th place on the all-time list. The Orioles beat the Brewers 6-4.

