Braves News: Braves arrive in Boston, Spencer Strider discusses Sunday start, more

After a less than ideal weekend in the Big Apple, the Braves have arrived in Beantown for a two game series with the Boston Red Sox.

While Charlie Morton looks to continue his recent stretch of good pitching and Kyle Wright looks to rebound over the next two games, the Braves offense is looking to regain its elite output of power. After ranking second in home runs, second in ISO, and eighth in wRC+ in the majors as a team in the first half of the season, the Braves are currently 12th, 10th, and 13th in these categories in the second half of the season.

Power leads to prosperity for Atlanta, and they will need plenty of it to win at a needed rate to stay within striking distance of the Mets.

Braves News

Spencer Strider pointed out that luck had plenty to do with the Mets success over the weekend.

Monday was the fifth anniversary of Max Fried’s debut, starting a career that has seen plenty of success so far in Atlanta.

Vaughn Grissom continued to hit well over the weekend on the farm.

