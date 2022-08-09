Braves look to rebound as road trip continues in Boston

One good thing about baseball is that there is always another game to play. The Atlanta Braves will try to put a rough weekend in New York behind them Tuesday night when they begin a brief two-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

Not much went right for the Braves who dropped four of five to the Mets and are currently riding their first three-game losing streak of the season. They have six games remaining on this road trip to figure things out before they return home for another showdown against New York.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in Tuesday’s opener. After a rough start to the season, Morton has really turned things around. He struck out eight and allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies in his last start. Morton has limited the opposition to two runs or less in seven of his last nine starts.

The Red Sox will counter with veteran left-hander Rich Hill who will be making his 17th start of the season. A sprained knee caused Hill to miss a month of action. He returned from the injured list on August 3 in Houston and wasn’t effective allowing six hits and four runs in just three innings of work.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was a late scratch from Sunday’s lineup due to what was called lower body soreness. The Braves were cautious after heavy rainfall at Citi Field prior to the game, but he did make an appearance as a pinch-hitter late. While the series in New York was pretty much a disaster in every facet, Acuna snapped out of a month-long slump and that could be big for Atlanta over the final two months of the season. Acuna was 8-for-19 in the series with a pair of doubles and a homer. We will see if that continues as they head to Boston.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 9, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv, TBS

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan