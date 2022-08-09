Braves vs Red Sox game thread

The Atlanta Braves look to get back to their winning ways Tuesday night when they begin a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Boston will go with veteran lefty Rich Hill.

Ronald Acuna Jr returns to the Braves’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener. William Contreras moves up to fifth in the order and will be behind the plate. Robbie Grossman gets the start in left field and will hit sixth. Orlando Arcia is back in there against the left-handler and will play second and hit eighth.

Charlie Morton on the bump tonight in Boston. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/t8rcaoAIgK — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 9, 2022

For the Red Sox, new addition Tommy Pham will lead off and play left field. Former Padre Eric Hosmer will get the start at first base and hit sixth. Kevin Plawecki will catch Hill and bat eighth.

Tuesday, homestand opener against defending World Series champion Braves. Pham LF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo RF, Martinez DH, Hosmer 1B, Arroyo 2B, Plawecki C, Duran CF, Hill P — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 9, 2022

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South and TBS.