Filed under:

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox

August 9: Braves 9, Red Sox 7 (11 innings)

Contributors: Kris Willis
Austin Riley finished a double shy of a cycle and drove in five runs to help the Atlanta Braves snap a three-game losing streak with a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits in the victory. Orlando Arcia gave Atlanta the lead in the 10th but was injured on the play and left the game with some sort of leg injury.

Tuesday Notables

WP — Dylan Lee (3-0): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Kaleb Ort (0-1): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

SV — Tyler Matzek (1): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up Wednesday with Kyle Wright matching up against Nick Pivetta.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 9, 2022, 2:00pm EDT

