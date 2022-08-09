Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with strained hamstring

Orlando Arcia came up with another big hit for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night, but he will head to the injured list after suffering a left hamstring injury.

Arcia put the Braves on top with a single in the 10th inning but suffered the injury after rounding first base. He had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Ehire Adrianza. Ozzie Albies has ramped up baseball activity in recent days, but has not yet began a rehab assignment. It will be interesting to see what direction the Braves go to fill Arcia’s roster spot.

Arcia came into Tuesday’s game hitting .243/.319/.402 with seven homers and a 101 wRC+. While he hasn’t been able to sustain his hot start at the plate, he has come up with a number of big hits and has played solid defense at second base since Albies went down with a broken foot.