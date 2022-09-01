Braves News: Solid victory, spring training schedule, Jake Marisnick, more

The Braves got back to winning after losing three straight, which is good, because they really need to take advantage of games against bad teams like the Rockies. Kyle Wright was very good and Ronald Acuna hit a monster bomb that ended up being the difference, despite a knee that is apparently still very sore. Austin Riley also hit a homer, albeit one that was much less convincing than Ronald’s. AJ Minter bounced back and was great in relief, while Kenley was much less convincing.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Wednesday’s 3-2 win.

The Braves signed Jake Marisnick as a depth option as we reach the deadline for players to be signed if they want to be playoff eligible.

MLB announced the 2023 spring training schedule, so you can find the Braves’ schedule here.

MLB News

Top prospect Gunnar Henderson made his major league debut and hit a homer in pretty epic fashion.

The Rays’ star pitcher Shane McClanahan was placed on the IL with a shoulder issue.

Mets’ young top prospect Brett Baty is expected to miss the rest of the regular season for the big league club as he needs thumb surgery.