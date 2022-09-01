Spencer Strider, Braves look to secure series win against Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta snapped just their second three-game losing streak of the season with a 3-2 win Wednesday. Atlanta enters play Thursday 3.0 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Spencer Strider will get the start in Thursday’s finale and will be looking to add to his Rookie of the Year worthy resume. Strider was lights out in August posting a 2.73 ERA and a 1.64 FIP to go along with 38 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. His 36.1% strikeout rate as a starter ranks first in the majors for starters who have thrown at least 50 innings. He was excellent in his last start allowing six hits and one run run to go along with seven strikeouts in six innings against the Cardinals. He’s allowed two earned runs combined and struck out 16 in his last 12 innings.

The Rockies will go with right-hander Chad Kuhl in the finale. Kuhl got off to a good start for Colorado, but struggled in July and eventually landed on the injured list with a strained hip. He returned on August 26 and allowed five hits and three in five innings against the Mets. Kuhl faced the Braves back on June 3 at Coors Field and held them in check allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the Braves lineup after a three-game absence due to lingering soreness in his knee. He went 1-for-4 at the plate with a 444 foot blast to centerfield for his 11th home run of the season. Afterwards, he told The Athletic’s David O’Brien that the knee is still bothering him, but that it was just something that he is going to have to play through until the season is over.

Austin Riley hit his team-leading 32nd home run of the season in the first inning of Wednesday’s win. After a torrid July, Riley cooled over the first 24 games in August hitting .207/.327/.326 with just two home runs. He is heating back up of late with seven hits, including two doubles and Wednesday’s homer, in his last four games to end the month.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan