Rockies vs Braves game thread

Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. Right-hander Chad Kuhl will be on the mound for the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in his return to the lineup Wednesday after a three-game absence due to knee soreness. He is back at the top of the lineup Thursday and will again serve as the DH. Travis d’Arnaud will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth while Michael Harris moves up into the sixth spot in the order. Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman will man the outfield corners and bat eighth and ninth respectively.

For the Rockies, Ryan McMahon is back in the lead off spot and will play second base. Michael Toglia, who recorded his first major league hit and first major league home run in Wednesday’s game, will play right field and bat sixth. Elias Diaz will catch Kuhl and bat seventh.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.