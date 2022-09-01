September 1: Braves 3, Rockies 0

Spencer Strider turned a record-breaking performance to help the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. Strider allowed just two hits over eight scoreless innings and broke John Smoltz’s Atlanta record for strikeouts in a game with 16. Austin Riley and Michael Harris both homered in the win. Atlanta takes two of three in the series and keep pace with the Mets in the NL East who defeated the Dodgers Thursday.

Thursday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (33), Michael Harris (14)

WP — Spencer Strider (9-4): 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 16 K

LP — Chad Kuhl (6-8): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 7 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (31): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Cy Young front runner Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound for the Marlins.