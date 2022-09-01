Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia to active roster

As the calendar flips to September, that brings roster expansion to Major League Baseball. The process looks a little different than it did a few years ago when teams were allowed to promote up to 40 players. Teams are now allowed to expand back to 28 players with a limit of 14 pitchers. As a result, the Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that they have added reliever Jesse Chavez and infielder Orlando Arcia to the active roster.

The club also returned RHP Mike Soroka from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-day IL. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2022

The Braves claimed Chavez off of waivers from the Angels on Tuesday marking the second time this season that they have acquired him. Chavez played a key roll for Atlanta on their way to winning the World Series last season. He signed with the Cubs during the offseason, but was traded back to Atlanta on April 20 in exchange for Sean Newcomb. He appeared in 31 games for Atlanta while posting a 2.11 ERA and a 2.55 FIP in 38 1/3 innings. Chavez was then sent to the Angels, along with Tucker Davidson, in the trade that brought back Raisel Iglesias at the deadline. Chavez struggled while with Los Angeles allowing 15 hits and nine runs in 10 2/3 innings with the Angels. His return gives the Braves another multi-inning option that can fill a variety of roles out of the bullpen.

Arcia suffered a hamstring injury back on August 9 and recently began a rehab assignment at Gwinnett where he was 3-for-13 at the plate with six strikeouts.

The Braves also returned Mike Soroka from his rehab assignment and optioned him back to Gwinnett. That is more of a procedural move than anything and he will continue to build back up with the Stripers. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the major league level at any point this season or if the Braves choose to just let him finish out the season in the minors. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred Darren O’Day to the 60-day injured list.