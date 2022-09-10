This Day in Braves History: Atlanta sets a franchise record for homers

Braves Franchise History

1971 - Earl Williams hits his 31st home run of the season and is just the third ever to reach the upper deck at the newly opened Veterans Stadium.

1973 - Hank Aaron hits his 37th home run of the season, and the 710th of his career, but is the lifted in the fourth inning after not feeling well. Davey Johnson hits his 40th home run of the season.

2003 - Javy Lopez homers off Phillies righty Vicente Padilla to give the Braves a franchise-record 216 home runs for the season.

MLB History

1915 - Babe Ruth wins his 15th game of the season as he allows six hits in a 7-2 win over the A’s.

1918 - Players on both sides of the World Series threaten to strike unless they are guaranteed $2,500 for the winners and $1,000 each for the losers. However, they back down after they are told that they will appear greedy while many are away fighting in the war. No one was fined, but there are no World Series rings or mementos given out.

1922 - The Yankees play their final home game at the Polo Grounds with an estimated 40,000 in attendance and another 25,000 turned away at the game. Joe Bush beats Philadelphia 10-3 in the opener while Waite Hoyt gets a 2-1 win in the second game. This is the last regular season American League game played at the Polo Grounds. The Yankees will play their next 18 games on the road and then open Yankee Stadium next spring.

1938 - Jimmie Foxx hits two homers in a game for the ninth time this season breaking a record held by Babe Ruth and Hack Wilson.

1960 - Mickey Mantle hits a three-run home run that clears the roof in Detroit and lands in the Brooks Lumber Yard across Trumbull Avenue. The Yankees win the game 5-1.

1967 - Gaylord Perry’s 40-inning consecutive scoreless streak comes to an end as the Cubs score an unearned run in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.

1986 - Eric Davis homers three times, scores five runs and drives in four to help the Reds to a 14-2 win over the Giants.

1989 - Five days after hitting a home run for the Yankees, Deion Sanders returns a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in his NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons.

