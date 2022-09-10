Braves News: Atlanta sits atop the East for first time this season, MLB rule changes, and more

The Atlanta Braves have sole possession of the NL East for the first time this season after defeating the Seattle Mariners 6-4 at T-Mobile Park on Friday night. Charlie Morton got the start and lasted 6.1 innings. All four of Seattle’s runs were credited to him.

It was another solid night for the Atlanta offense, who homered four times. Dansby Swanson got things going early with a two-run shot in the opening frame.

Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II, and Robbie Grossman followed with solo homers and helped lead the Braves to their eighth consecutive win.

With a half-game lead in the East, the series continues tonight at 9:10 ET as Max Fried is on the bump against RHP George Kirby. The New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins as the Braves look to extend the division lead.

Braves News:

Rookie of the Year candidates are head-to-head, as Michael Harris II and Julio Rodriguez square off in Seattle.

The Podcast to be Named Later discusses Ronald Acuña Jr. at DH, the division race, MLB rule changes, and more.

MLB News:

Major League Baseball announced that a pitch clock and shift ban will come as part of the 2023 rule changes.

The Washington Nationals placed catcher Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day IL after taking a foul ball off of his groin. Ruiz underwent more testing at the hospital, but the club has not released any more information.

Former All-Star Edwin Jackson announced his retirement on Instagram. The 39-year-old pitched in 412 major league games across 17 seasons. He holds the MLB record after suiting up for 14 teams.