September 9: Braves 6, Mariners 4

The Atlanta Braves took over sole possession of first place in the NL East Friday night with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Atlanta has now won eight-straight games and lead the New York Mets by a half game in the standings. Atlanta homered four times in Friday’s win while Michael Harris extended his hitting streak to 15 straight games. Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (19), Travis d’Arnaud (16), Michael Harris (16), Robbie Grossman (5), Carlos Santana 2 (14), J.P. Crawford (6)

WP — Charlie Morton (8-5): 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K

LP — Robbie Ray (12-9): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 6 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (33): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday (9:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast) with Max Fried matching up against rookie right-hander George Kirby.