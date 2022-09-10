Braves @ Mariners GameThread: 9/10/2022

Statcast graphic, deploy:

With the Mets winning big over the Marlins already, the Braves will need a win to stay atop the NL East tonight. They deploy the usual lineup, except Eddie Rosario returns to hit in place of Marcell Ozuna, and Michael Harris II slides up above Vaughn Grissom to give the Braves alternating handedness from the three spot on down. The Braves won 3-0 over the Rockies the only other time they used this lineup and starting nine at these positions.

The Mariners swap in Abraham Toro and Sam Haggerty for Adam Frazier and Jesse Winker, respectively, given the southpaw nature of Max Fried. This too is a novel lineup and defensive arrangement for their club.