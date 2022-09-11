This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz records 50th save

Braves Franchise History

1965 - Tony Coninger tosses a one-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Mets. It is Milwaukee’s second straight one-hit shutout against the Mets tying a major league mark that was set 48 years ago.

1966 - Braves pitcher Pat Jarvis is the first of Nolan Ryan’s 5,714 career strikeouts.

1977 - The Braves pull off a triple steal with Gary Matthews, Biff Pocoroba and Pat Rockett. Atlanta will win the game 7-3.

1991 - Kent Mercker, Mark Wohlers and Alejandro Pena combine to toss a 1-0 no-hitter against the Padres. It is the second no-hitter in Atlanta history. Phil Niekro no-hit the Padres in 1973.

2002 - John Smoltz becomes the seventh pitcher in league history to record a 50 save season. Smoltz will go on to set the NL record with 55 saves topping the old mark of 53 shared by Randy Myers and Trevor Hoffman.

MLB History

1912 - Eddie Collins steals six bases to help Philadelphia beat the Tigers 9-7.

1927 - After losing 21 in a row to New York, the Browns win their last meeting 6-2 to avoid being the first team to ever be swept in a 22-game seasons series.

1928 - The Yankees win 5-3 as Ty Cobb makes his final appearance as a batter, popping out against Hank Johnson in the ninth. Babe Ruth hit a two-run home run in the eight to seal the win.

1955 - Ted Williams records the 2000th hit of his career in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

1956 - Frank Robinson ties the National League record for home runs by a rookie with 38 in an 11-5 win over New York.

1985 - Pete Rose becomes baseball’s all-time hits leader with a single off Eric Show in the first inning of a 2-0 Reds win over San Diego.

1987 - Mets third baseman Howard Johnson steals his 30th base and becomes the eighth player ever with a 30/30 season.

2001 - All major league games are canceled due to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Games will resume on September 17.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.