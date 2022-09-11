September 10: Mariners 3, Braves 1

The Atlanta Braves saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. George Kirby and three Mariners relievers held Atlanta to just three hits and an unearned run. Max Fried allowed two runs in six innings, including a pair of solo home runs to Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suarez.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Sam Haggerty (5), Eugenio Suarez (28)

WP — George Kirby (7-3): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

LP — Max Fried (13-6): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K

SV — Paul Sewald (19): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up Sunday (4:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast) with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales.