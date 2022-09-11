Braves look to get offense back in gear Sunday against Mariners

After seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Atlanta Braves will try to jumpstart their offense and secure a series win when the two teams meet again Sunday. Atlanta managed just three hits and an unearned run against George Kirby and the Seattle bullpen Saturday night. The loss dropped the Braves back into second place in the NL East standings, a half game behind the New York Mets.

Jake Odorizzi will return to the Braves rotation Sunday after having his spot skipped while he dealt with some arm fatigue. He completed a bullpen session earlier this week without any problems and will make his sixth start in an Atlanta uniform Sunday. Odorizzi, who the Braves acquired from Houston at the trade deadline, struggled in his first three outings allowing 22 hits and nine earned runs in 13 2/3 innings. He pitched better in his next two starts allowing three runs combined in 11 2/3 innings. He tossed five scoreless innings in his last start against the Cardinals, but came back out for the sixth and gave up two runs before exiting.

The Mariners will counter with lefty Marco Gonzales who will be make his 28th start of the season Sunday for the Mariners. Gonzales has been a workhorse for Seattle piling up 153 2/3 innings to go along with a 3.98 ERA and a 5.00 FIP. He allowed four hits, including two homers, and three runs over seven innings in his last start against the White Sox.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris went hitless in Saturday’s loss snapping his 15-game hitting streak. Since August 1, Harris is hitting .357/.404/.635 with seven home runs and a 186 wRC+. Vaughn Grissom had one of Atlanta’s three hits Saturday night. After a slight lull to end August, Grissom has heated back up in September going 11-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over his last eight games.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan