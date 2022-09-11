Braves News: Tough loss, Braves rookies, more

The Braves lost their briefly-held NL East lead on Saturday, as the Mets blew out the Marlins and the Braves fell to the Mariners, although the teams are still tied in the loss column. Max Fried uncharacteristically gave up two home runs and the Atlanta offense didn’t really show up. They will have a chance to grab the series win in Seattle on Sunday, however, as Jake Odorizzi returns to the mound, facing Marco Gonzales. This game will be at a somewhat odd 4:10 PM ET start time for a Braves’ Sunday game, since the team is still out west.

Braves News

MLB News

